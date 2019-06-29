Huntsman (HUN) Stock Value Declined While Neuberger Berman Group Trimmed Position; The Tjx Companies (TJX) Valuation Rose While Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Increased Stake

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in The Tjx Companies (TJX) by 133.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 12,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 9,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.13B market cap company. It closed at $52.88 lastly. It is up 23.27% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 82.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 52,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,341 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 64,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 3.49 million shares traded or 34.70% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman Gets New 5-Year $1.2 Billion Revolver; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Huntsman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUN); 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntsman And Subsidiary To ‘BB+’; Outlook Pos

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 28,891 shares to 6,054 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C by 403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,463 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 32.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.01 per share. HUN’s profit will be $158.56 million for 7.51 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C by 75,992 shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $77.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 131,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).