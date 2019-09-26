Huntsman (HUN) Stake Increased by Goldentree Asset Management Lp; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Manchester Utd Plc (MANU) by $333,540 as Stock Price Declined

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc (MANU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 18,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 159,755 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 178,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manchester Utd Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 42,692 shares traded. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 12.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 600,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 1.86M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.03M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 655,701 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – HUNTSMAN WILL PAY $350 MLN IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN ALSO REPORTS NEW $1.2B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280517 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes Purchase of Demilec For $350M; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q EPS $1.11

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.84, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 7 investors sold MANU shares while 16 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 32.86 million shares or 0.49% less from 33.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Plc owns 1,191 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco invested 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Pnc Finance Service reported 1,300 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 12,216 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd Com owns 25,777 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma reported 1.17 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap reported 159,755 shares. Aperio Gp Llc owns 6,407 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. North Carolina-based Captrust Advsr has invested 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Moreover, Kj Harrison & Ptnrs Inc has 0.27% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 46,310 shares. Fort LP owns 3,054 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 85,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 0% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 32,923 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 5,438 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 2,418 shares.

More notable recent Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Manchester United: A Mild Q1 2019 That Needs To Be Followed By Impressive Performance On The Field. – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Manchester United to Open Club-Themed Entertainment and Experience Centres across China – Business Wire” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Manchester United plc’s (NYSE:MANU) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity.