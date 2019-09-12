Huntsman (HUN) Shares Declined While California Public Employees Retirement System Has Lifted Holding; West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Shareholder Kistler-Tiffany Companies Decreased Its Stake by $3.05 Million as Stock Value Rose

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 49.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 24,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 25,030 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, down from 49,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $145.4. About 24,097 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 47,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 463,494 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47 million, up from 415,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.68. About 196,986 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q REV. $2.30B, EST. $2.16B; 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q EPS $1.11; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Rev $2.3B; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Net $274M

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62 million for 51.93 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $263.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 28,085 shares to 29,440 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold WST shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 66.85 million shares or 1.37% more from 65.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited Com stated it has 218 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Barclays Public has 0% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 27,723 shares. Reilly Fin Advsr Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 53,333 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Capital Investors has 0.06% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 1.44 million shares. Oppenheimer Co invested in 12,020 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Grace And White Ny reported 45,590 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Bell Bancorp has invested 0.17% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 39,020 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 10,455 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 342,346 shares. Uss Investment Management Limited stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 146,348 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Share Price Has Gained 186%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:WST) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 8,791 shares to 28,953 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 15,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,771 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vacations World (NYSE:VAC).

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Huntsman Corp.’s Asset Sale Spurs Buybacks, Sports 13% Total Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 162.04 million shares or 2.13% less from 165.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Counselors Inc holds 278,468 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 5,157 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Creative Planning accumulated 12,983 shares or 0% of the stock. Ent Svcs invested in 4,879 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 36,400 shares. Prudential Pcl, Illinois-based fund reported 399,200 shares. Scotia Capital Inc holds 23,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 138,788 shares. First Advisors Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Susquehanna Intl Llp reported 307,315 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.07 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Icon Advisers Commerce owns 86,700 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Axa holds 551,740 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).