Huntsman (HUN) Shareholder Anchor Capital Advisors Has Increased Position; Hollencrest Securities Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,680 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 66,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 62.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 671,186 shares as the company's stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.37M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 1.92M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 312,384 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 98,721 shares. Bartlett & Lc invested in 600 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 0.03% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 436,993 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,740 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability reported 25,219 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Naples Global Advsr Ltd owns 0.39% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 67,765 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Sg Americas Securities Limited Company reported 142,857 shares. Swift Run Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 494,953 shares. Axa holds 0.06% or 667,800 shares in its portfolio. Korea holds 0.01% or 86,200 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 779,718 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 41,764 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability reported 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga" on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "A Preview Of Huntsman's Q2 Earnings – Benzinga" published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Can Huntsman Corporation's (NYSE:HUN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance" on May 22, 2019.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25,557 shares to 517,897 shares, valued at $20.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 41,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,154 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "How Microsoft Plans to Innovate the Hospital of the Future – 24/7 Wall St." on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : C, TEVA, MSFT, GE, BAC, CPE, NOK, SYMC, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CRZO – Nasdaq" published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq" on July 18, 2019.