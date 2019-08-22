Huntsman (HUN) Reaches $19.61 After 4.00% Up Move; Raytheon Company (RTN) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 340,160 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes Purchase of Demilec For $350M; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO BUY DEMILEC FROM SUN CAPITAL FOR $350M CASH; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ACQUIRES DEMILEC FROM AN AFFILIATE OF SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q REV. $2.30B, EST. $2.16B; 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in SeptemberThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $4.50 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $20.39 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HUN worth $180.00 million more.

Among 5 analysts covering Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Huntsman has $3100 highest and $21 lowest target. $27.20’s average target is 38.70% above currents $19.61 stock price. Huntsman had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell”. The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Huntsman Corporation shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,175 are held by Regentatlantic Capital Limited Com. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 53,265 shares. Trexquant Invest L P reported 94,121 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 1,678 shares. Millennium Lc invested in 0.02% or 725,082 shares. Hennessy Incorporated reported 89,900 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Advisory Ser Networks Lc has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 6,866 shares. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Argent Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.27M shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Moreover, D E Shaw & Inc has 0.04% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 84,384 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt. Amp Cap has 10,284 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 64,346 shares stake.

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Huntsman Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HUN) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Preview Of Huntsman’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Huntsman Corp (HUN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Huntsman Corp.’s Asset Sale Spurs Buybacks, Sports 13% Total Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57,643 activity. STRYKER DAVID M bought $19,615 worth of stock.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, makes and sells differentiated organic and inorganic chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.50 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives. It currently has negative earnings. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, propylene oxide, polyols, propylene glycol, thermoplastic polyurethane, aniline, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

