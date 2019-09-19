Huntsman (HUN) Position Lifted by United Services Automobile Association; Towerview Has Lowered Holding in Brt Apartments (BRT) as Stock Value Declined

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 26,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 353,678 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.23 million, up from 327,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.57. About 1.98M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280517 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN ALSO REPORTS NEW $1.2B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ACQUIRES DEMILEC FROM AN AFFILIATE OF SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO SPEND $2B `WAR CHEST’ ON M&A OR BUYBACKS; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN SEES URETHANES UNIT GROWING FASTER THAN 6%-8% IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec

Towerview Llc decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (BRT) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc sold 48,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 180,292 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, down from 229,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Brt Apartments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 30,073 shares traded or 11.97% up from the average. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DALLAS/FT; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – AN ENTITY IN WHICH IT HAS A 50% EQUITY INTEREST ACQUIRED LANDINGS OF CARRIER PARKWAY FOR $30.8 MLN; 21/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 281-Unit Value Add Property in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q EPS $1.75; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Rev $29.7M; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – $30.8 MLN DEAL, INCLUDES $19.0 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT OBTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend Approximately 11.1%; 02/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 208-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DAYTONA; 07/03/2018 SENZAGEN AB SENZA.ST – BRT WILL MARKET AND PROVIDE GARD IN US AND PERFORM TEST IN ITS LABORATORY IN NORTH CAROLINA; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP. RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND APPROXIMATELY 11.1%

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57,643 activity.

Analysts await BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to report earnings on December, 9. They expect $0.21 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. BRT’s profit will be $3.34 million for 17.83 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by BRT Apartments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

