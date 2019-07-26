Huntsman (HUN) Position Held by Towle & Co; As Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Cut Its Position by $1.55 Million

Towle & Co increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 28,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.92 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 1.59 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CEO PETER HUNTSMAN SPEAKS IN SALT LAKE CITY INTERVIEW; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes Purchase of Demilec For $350M; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO BUY DEMILEC FROM SUN CAPITAL FOR $350M CASH; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 12/03/2018 Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to its Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman to Spend $2 Billion `War Chest’ on M&A or Buybacks: CEO; 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 6.16M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump stops the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: QUALCOMM CEO RECEIVED 665.9M VOTES FOR BOARD; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –7th Update; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –8th Update; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS AS PART OF COST REDUCTION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN, CO IS CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF FULL-TIME AND TEMPORARY WORKFORCE- SPOKESPERSON; 25/04/2018 – CORRECTED: Qualcomm earnings: 80 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in serious jeopardy, might have to abandon bid and come back later; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Signal Says Buy the Dip on Huntsman Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Hedge Funds Love Huntsman Corporation (HUN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.