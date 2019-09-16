Huntsman (HUN) Market Value Declined While Lapides Asset Management Trimmed Position by $370,000; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Martin & Company Has Decreased Holding by $847,260

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corporation (HUN) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 163,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, down from 181,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Huntsman Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 2.12 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/04/2018 – Affiliate of Sun Capital Completes $350 Million Sale of Demilec to Huntsman Corporation; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Huntsman’s Outlook To Positive; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common Dividend; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ACQUIRES DEMILEC FROM AN AFFILIATE OF SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 32.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 15,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 32,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, down from 47,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.84 per share. HUN’s profit will be $144.56M for 9.31 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 162.04 million shares or 2.13% less from 165.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Malaga Cove Limited Liability Company has 0.64% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 48,897 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 5,157 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 40,100 shares. Hightower Limited Co owns 164,378 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 31,717 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 252,049 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 2.59M shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 68 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 365,274 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc has 1,296 shares. 12 are owned by Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Company. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 3,426 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Vanguard Grp reported 0.02% stake. Cqs Cayman LP has 0.08% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $334.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 20,564 shares to 84,575 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

