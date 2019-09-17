Huntsman (HUN) Holder Mackenzie Financial Has Lowered Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Quidel (QDEL) Share Value Declined, Voya Investment Management Increased Its Holding

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 26,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 115,227 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, down from 142,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 3.00 million shares traded or 23.78% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO BUY DEMILEC FROM SUN CAPITAL FOR $350M CASH; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – NEW CREDIT FACILITY WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $650 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2021; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CEO PETER HUNTSMAN SPEAKS IN SALT LAKE CITY INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common Dividend; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – HUNTSMAN WILL PAY $350 MLN IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S BOARD OKS RISE TO SHR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION UP TO; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman Gets New 5-Year $1.2 Billion Revolver; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 29,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The institutional investor held 366,701 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.75M, up from 337,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $64.9. About 121,598 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 162.04 million shares or 2.13% less from 165.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5.00M are owned by Iridian Asset Mgmt Lc Ct. Captrust holds 1,259 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 0.02% stake. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp holds 53,941 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus owns 226,667 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dumont And Blake Ltd has 0.11% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 12,609 shares. Bank Of America De reported 1.37M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 5.91M shares. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc has invested 0.09% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 463,494 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 12,565 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 1.25 million shares stake. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Com invested in 0.56% or 294,517 shares.

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.84 per share. HUN’s profit will be $143.59 million for 8.95 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 10,203 shares to 18,840 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 243,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold QDEL shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.10% more from 35.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 116 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% or 904,996 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 237,301 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). 60,741 are held by First Tru Advsrs Lp. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 9,081 shares. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Com has 180,559 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 15,218 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Fin Group Inc accumulated 0% or 24,432 shares. Proshare Ltd Co invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 17,299 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Com owns 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 14,740 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% stake. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru Communications has 0.01% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 1,796 shares.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $46.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 73,102 shares to 59,201 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 2.83 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).