Huntsman (HUN) Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Cut Stake by $528,000; Thornburg Investment Management Has Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $10.17 Million

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 145,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.17 million, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01M shares traded or 86.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Restricts Some Gun Sales by Its Customers (Correct); 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net $4.6B; 20/03/2018 – Citigroup Shifts to Wealth Management in Hyper-Digital S. Korea; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 17/05/2018 – Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 21/03/2018 – Formerly detained Saudi businessmen Alwaleed and Alhokair in talks for loans; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 24,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $507,000, down from 51,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.49. About 2.12 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q EPS $1.11; 12/03/2018 – Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to Its Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Bill; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.45 billion for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Culbertson A N And Communication Incorporated owns 0.51% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 26,199 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 6,318 shares. 9,640 are held by B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc. 178,775 are held by Edgar Lomax Company Va. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.91% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 8.33 million shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Apg Asset Nv invested in 0.99% or 9.43M shares. First Interstate Comml Bank has 0.3% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sequoia Fin Advsr Limited owns 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,262 shares. 1,330 were reported by First Finance Corp In. Cape Ann State Bank owns 3,434 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Of Vermont has 0.1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 16,820 shares. Brave Warrior Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 1.39M shares. Rech And Mgmt accumulated 40 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Learnbonds.com published: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr by 1.10M shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $59.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 228,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Huntsman Opens New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like Huntsman Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HUN) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 162.04 million shares or 2.13% less from 165.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 1.06 million shares stake. Utah Retirement holds 41,996 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Scopus Asset Lp invested in 0.12% or 200,000 shares. Da Davidson & has 11,500 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 14,533 were reported by James Invest Research Inc. 11,834 are held by Sg Americas Secs Limited Company. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Sir Capital Lp holds 757,682 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Moreover, Dumont Blake Advsrs Lc has 0.11% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 12,609 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 3,566 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Foundry Llc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.84 per share. HUN’s profit will be $144.57 million for 8.92 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.