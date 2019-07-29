Huntsman (HUN) Analysts See $0.65 EPS; Advisors Asset Management Lowered Its Aes (AES) Stake

Analysts expect Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report $0.65 EPS on July, 30 before the open.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 35.64% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. HUN’s profit would be $151.58M giving it 7.91 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Huntsman Corporation’s analysts see 41.30% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 1.91 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes Purchase of Demilec For $350M; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Buying Demilec From Affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S BOARD OKS RISE TO SHR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION UP TO; 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO SPEND $2B `WAR CHEST’ ON M&A OR BUYBACKS; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased Aes Corp (AES) stake by 51.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 409,191 shares as Aes Corp (AES)’s stock declined 4.81%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 392,903 shares with $7.10M value, down from 802,094 last quarter. Aes Corp now has $11.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 3.68 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Utility (Correct); 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ePRIME:Feasibility Study of Patient-Reported AEs in Early Phase Trials; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS AVALIA FATIA DA AES NA ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $179.21M for 15.69 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Investments has 85,957 shares. Asset Management Inc invested in 0.05% or 57,223 shares. Cookson Peirce And owns 1.55M shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Com holds 12,220 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. New York-based Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0.48% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.12% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.21M shares. Rampart Mgmt Co Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 207,954 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co reported 636 shares. Tcw Grp Inc Inc accumulated 1.23% or 7.12 million shares. Moreover, Capital Intl Ltd Ca has 0.58% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 133,593 shares. Capital Intll Invsts has invested 0.16% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 9.80 million shares.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AES Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AES Announces Merger of Simple Energy into Uplight, the Premier Provider of Cloud-Based Energy Experience Solutions – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AES Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Review Conference Call to be Held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EDT – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp has $18.5 highest and $16.5 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 4.31% above currents $16.94 stock price. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The stock of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity. $41.58M worth of stock was bought by UBBEN JEFFREY W on Thursday, May 9.

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) stake by 15,471 shares to 42,731 valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) stake by 9,343 shares and now owns 11,754 shares. Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Huntsman Corporation shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Limited owns 9,917 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 138,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement accumulated 41,147 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 76 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 47,277 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 3.59 million shares. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 41,764 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 11,746 were accumulated by M&T Commercial Bank Corporation. Swiss Bank & Trust has 390,974 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.17% or 799,703 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.08% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 667,800 are owned by Axa. Camarda Finance Advsr Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, makes and sells differentiated organic and inorganic chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.80 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives. It has a 26.85 P/E ratio. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, propylene oxide, polyols, propylene glycol, thermoplastic polyurethane, aniline, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Huntsman Announces Acquisition of Remaining 50% Interest in Sasol-Huntsman Joint Venture – PRNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bilibili Inc. (BILI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.