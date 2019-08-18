Huntsman Corporation (HUN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

We are comparing Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Chemicals – Major Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntsman Corporation 21 0.50 N/A 2.26 9.09 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. 10 0.07 N/A 0.94 4.97

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Huntsman Corporation and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Huntsman Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Huntsman Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Huntsman Corporation and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntsman Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 1.9% Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Huntsman Corporation is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.3. From a competition point of view, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 3.57 beta which is 257.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Huntsman Corporation are 1.8 and 1.1. Competitively, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has 2.1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Huntsman Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Huntsman Corporation and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntsman Corporation 1 1 4 2.67 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$26.5 is Huntsman Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 35.83%. Meanwhile, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s consensus price target is $4, while its potential upside is 40.85%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is looking more favorable than Huntsman Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Huntsman Corporation and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.6% and 99.45% respectively. Huntsman Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, 2.7% are Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huntsman Corporation -5.52% -2% -2.84% -9.83% -35.03% 6.53% Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. -6.81% -27.68% -68.26% -67.39% -73.52% -56.34%

For the past year Huntsman Corporation had bullish trend while Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Huntsman Corporation beats Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic and inorganic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, propylene oxide, polyols, propylene glycol, thermoplastic polyurethane, aniline, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products. The Performance Products segment provides amines, carbonates, surfactants, linear alkyl benzene, maleic anhydride, other performance chemicals, ethylene glycol, olefins, and technology licenses. The Advanced Materials segment offers basic liquid and solid epoxy resins; specialty resin compounds; cross-linking, matting, and curing agents; and epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane-based formulations. The Textile Effects segment provides textile chemicals, dyes, and inks. The Pigments and Additives segment offers titanium dioxide, functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment, and water treatment chemicals. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, personal care and hygiene, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, medical, packaging, paints and coatings, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals, and dye industries. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. Its products include cellulose specialties, such as cellulose acetate and cellulose ethers, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. The company also offers commodity products, including commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications, such as baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials comprising fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in products, such as disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.