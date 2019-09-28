Huntsman Corp. (HUN) Position Increased by Opus Investment Management Inc; Rr Partners LP Has Raised Position in Meritage Homes (MTH) as Stock Rose

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Huntsman Corp. (HUN) by 102.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 56,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 112,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30 million, up from 55,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 2.03 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Bill; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 23/04/2018 – Affiliate of Sun Capital Completes $350 Million Sale of Demilec to Huntsman Corporation; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Rev $2.3B; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ACQUIRES DEMILEC FROM AN AFFILIATE OF SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC FOR $350M IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 904,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.44M, up from 859,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 400,963 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 8,700 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $86.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 486,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,600 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 35.64 million shares or 2.66% less from 36.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco holds 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) or 175,916 shares. First Tru Advisors LP stated it has 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 1.51M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1.29 million shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability reported 6,876 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Moreover, Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Stifel Fin reported 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Muhlenkamp holds 2.94% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 117,704 shares. 2,659 are owned by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated owns 10 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.