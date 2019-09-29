Huntington National Bank Upped Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE); Ack Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Forr (FORR) by $713,800

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 2,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 448,207 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.82M, up from 445,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.73M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Forr (FORR) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.72% . The hedge fund held 193,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51 million, down from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Forr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $611.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 35,482 shares traded. Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has risen 2.22% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FORR News: 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2018 EPS $1.03-EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – FORR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 41C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Forrester Announces Date Of New Tech & Innovation Forum, Opens Nominations For Early-stage Emerging Tech Companies; 02/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne recognized by Forrester Research for Providing Agile ALM plus DevOps solutions for Value Stream Mapping; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Pro Forma Loss 1c/Sh; 13/03/2018 – Forrester Research To Speak At The Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 13/03/2018 – LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 28/03/2018 – Forrester Research Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2018 Rev $352M-$360M; 14/03/2018 – NRF/Forrester Survey Shows Merging of Physical and Digital Retail

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bragg Fincl Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,261 shares. 1.85M were reported by Glob Investors. Ingalls Snyder Llc holds 10,320 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd holds 30,841 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Hgk Asset Management has invested 0.25% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Rodgers Brothers holds 0.34% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 5,890 shares. Moreover, Field And Main Comml Bank has 0.73% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Headinvest Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.22% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 16,288 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) owns 1,315 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc holds 1.16% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 97,267 shares. Ntv Asset Limited Liability owns 0.22% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,752 shares. Moreover, Waterstone Capital Mgmt LP has 7.61% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 23,950 shares. Covington Inv Advsrs Incorporated invested in 1.24% or 18,559 shares.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 12,561 shares to 153,324 shares, valued at $26.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 2,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,676 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,182 activity.

