Huntington National Bank Upped M/I Homes (MHO) Stake by $1.66 Million as Market Value Rose; Facebook (FB) Position Maintained by Glynn Capital Management Llc

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 6400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $786.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 460,943 shares traded or 120.13% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500.

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 12.80 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica files for bankruptcy in US following Facebook debacle; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Sen Hatch: h Previews Joint Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 01/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook to Keep Building, Despite Challenges; 10/05/2018 – Russian-Backed Facebook Ads Show 2016 Election Strategy (Video); 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica shuts down as ‘media siege’ over Facebook takes toll; 29/05/2018 – Facebook’s size no barrier to deals in new areas -executive; 22/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG FACING EU LAWMAKER QUESTIONS ON FACEBOOK’S MONOPOLY; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 13/04/2018 – Facebook Files Proxy Statemen; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TO ANSWER EU PARLIAMENT IN PERSON AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK ON PERSONAL DATA USE -SPEAKER TAJANI

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $7.79M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, January 8. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18,571 shares to 199,667 shares, valued at $49.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlassian Corp. Plc by 124,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,409 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,156 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt invested 2.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lincoln National Corporation has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bancshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 7,583 shares. Washington Bank & Trust accumulated 1.51% or 56,843 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 0.88% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lau Assocs Limited Liability Company owns 11,100 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr holds 0.37% or 230,417 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 204,929 shares. One Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 27,567 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Granite Point Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.91% or 56,250 shares. Tiger Eye Capital Limited Liability Company reported 5,635 shares. Spectrum Management Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Round Table Serv Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,718 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $293,341 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 85,386 shares in its portfolio. 48,372 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co. Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested in 0.01% or 41,652 shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap Management Corporation has 0.02% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 49,900 shares in its portfolio. 46,385 are held by Delphi Mgmt Ma. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 19,285 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 18,686 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 265,737 shares. Basswood Mgmt Lc holds 0.8% or 465,252 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 10,814 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 148,476 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Walthausen Com Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 428,944 shares.