Huntington National Bank Upped Its Parker Hannifin (PH) Stake; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Decreased By $648,210 Its Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Position

Huntington National Bank increased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 2.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huntington National Bank acquired 3,254 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Huntington National Bank holds 159,262 shares with $27.33 million value, up from 156,008 last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $21.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.45. About 509,591 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) stake by 3.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 19,065 shares as Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)’s stock declined 0.14%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 458,436 shares with $15.84 million value, down from 477,501 last quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc now has $4.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 517,507 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58M for 14.63 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) stake by 4,940 shares to 78,744 valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) stake by 103,555 shares and now owns 139,411 shares. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.

Huntington National Bank decreased Vanguard (Prn) (VOO) stake by 9,243 shares to 940 valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) stake by 1,654 shares and now owns 42,018 shares. Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) was reduced too.

