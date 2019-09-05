Huntington National Bank Upped Its Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stake by $2.06 Million; As Full House Resorts (FLL) Stock Value Declined, Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $880,354 Its Stake

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.28% . The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.96. About 38,839 shares traded. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 37.50% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 12/03/2018 ‘Sneaky Pete’ showrunner Graham Yost worked on ‘Justified’ – and on ‘Full House.’ Recode Media transcript; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss $4.3M; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 19/04/2018 – DJ Full House Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLL); 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Full House Resorts; 19/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Committee-Led Ceiling Fan Legislation Clears Full House of Representatives; 22/03/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR PHASE ONE OF EXPANSION OF BRONCO BILLY’S CASINO AND HOTEL, IN COLARADO AMONG OTHERS; 28/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 7.54% STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC; 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 13,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 310,045 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.70M, up from 296,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $163.74. About 389,976 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (Prn) (CSJ) by 141,829 shares to 576,226 shares, valued at $30.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackline Inc by 29,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,417 shares, and cut its stake in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $65,950 activity. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider Fanger Lewis A. bought $10,750.

Analysts await Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. FLL’s profit will be $1.89M for 7.00 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Full House Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.