Huntington National Bank Trimmed Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position as Market Value Rose; Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Holder Putnam Investments Decreased Position by $6.13 Million

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 40,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 363,103 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.87 million, down from 403,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 1.41 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 66,542 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.77 million, down from 70,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.45M shares traded or 42.90% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisource Bergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 7,103 shares to 24,771 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 19.15 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $44.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 1,507 shares to 24,174 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 56,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.70 million for 15.48 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

