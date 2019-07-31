Huntington National Bank Trimmed By $1.36 Million Its Analog Devices (ADI) Position; Scharf Investments Upped Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding

Scharf Investments Llc increased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 2.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scharf Investments Llc acquired 25,468 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock rose 14.82%. The Scharf Investments Llc holds 1.14M shares with $132.04 million value, up from 1.11M last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $12.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $124.87. About 273,701 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR

Huntington National Bank decreased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 3.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huntington National Bank sold 12,955 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 3.32%. The Huntington National Bank holds 386,981 shares with $40.74M value, down from 399,936 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $44.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.89. About 587,133 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 24.57 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity. The insider SEIF MARGARET K sold $271,269.

Among 8 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Analog Devices has $126 highest and $10000 lowest target. $113.44’s average target is -5.38% below currents $119.89 stock price. Analog Devices had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, February 20. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of ADI in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, February 11 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Piper Jaffray. Jefferies maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $125 target. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Among 7 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Kansas City Southern had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. Raymond James maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Loop Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Morgan Stanley.

