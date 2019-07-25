Huntington National Bank Stake in Pepsico (PEP) Has Trimmed as Market Value Rose; Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Share Price Rose While Sheffield Asset Management Lowered Stake by $2.00 Million

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 5,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 451,169 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.29 million, down from 457,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $128.99. About 2.80 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 1.19 million shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – The Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Segmental Results Drive Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KKR devours Tim Tam biscuits maker in $2.2 bln deal with Campbell – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 16,313 shares to 255,406 shares, valued at $44.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (Prn) (IEI) by 23,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0.74% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Vestor Cap Limited Com owns 107,919 shares. Moreover, Levin Capital Strategies Lp has 0.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,307 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors accumulated 0.5% or 31,472 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.8% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Northstar Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.84% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 16,904 shares. Montag A And stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Trust Of Virginia Va has invested 1.89% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 2,029 are owned by Dsc L P. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Delaware reported 2.21% stake. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 282,192 shares. Moreover, Stillwater Inv Management has 0.8% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Fidelity National Inc has 3.61% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Federated Pa stated it has 1.32% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 2,500 shares.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Where Will Glu Mobile Be in 1 Year? – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How to play the savings interest rate game – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trump repeats call for U.S. to play ‘currency manipulation game’ – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After “Apex Legends Season 2″ Disappointment, Is Electronic Arts a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This is Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selway Asset Management invested in 51,960 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 20 shares. Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Management has 0.02% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 12,632 shares. 1.52M are owned by Ameriprise. Utd Automobile Association invested in 6,045 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Moreover, Aurora Inv Counsel has 0.72% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 29,514 shares. Maverick Cap Limited has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 31,400 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 7,353 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Whittier Communication, California-based fund reported 46,566 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.01% or 26,969 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 19,606 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 9,944 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 127,800 shares.