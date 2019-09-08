Huntington National Bank Stake in Celgene (CELG) Trimmed by $365,096 as Share Value Declined; Neville Rodie & Shaw Upped Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $383,667 as Stock Value Rose

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 7,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 174,485 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37 million, up from 167,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.48M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 3,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 12,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 16,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.15. About 2.74 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 21/05/2018 – I talked to George Golumbeski about his departure from Celgene, and his new plans for biotech $CELG; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 21/05/2018 – Top 3 today – #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG (with interview); 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS CHANGES TO BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 206 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gru Inc holds 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 48 shares. Provise Group Inc Lc reported 4,340 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Com reported 4.31 million shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Company holds 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 2,502 shares. 14,171 were reported by Dynamic Capital Mngmt Limited. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 301,530 shares. Magnetar Fin Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.94 million shares or 4.7% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). National Pension has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Wetherby Asset Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 12,815 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savant Capital Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). State Street invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Choate Investment reported 0.12% stake.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.82B for 9.41 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Biggest New Drug Approvals Potentially on the Way in 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: LRCX, TWTR, CELG – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports: Micron, Sinopec, Celgene & More – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alexion Wins EC Nod for Soliris in Nervous System Disorder – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MDCO, BPTH, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree (Prn) (DOL) by 15,516 shares to 238,669 shares, valued at $11.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ICYMI: What You Should Know About The Oracle Shareholder Lawsuit – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Investment Limited Co has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Com Dc accumulated 8,530 shares. Lvm Management Mi stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Argyle Capital Mngmt invested 1.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers has 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 122,052 are held by Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt. 3.48M were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc has invested 2.8% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.56% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mariner Ltd Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mai holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 158,713 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com reported 11,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes & accumulated 12,390 shares. Community Fincl Serv Grp Incorporated Ltd Com has 6,918 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.