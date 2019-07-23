Huntington National Bank Raised Position in Dish Network (DISH) by $323,702 as Stock Value Rose; Rutabaga Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Geospace Technologies (GEOS) as Stock Declined

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 2202.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 10,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,916 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, up from 474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.26. About 4.02M shares traded or 55.25% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 429,883 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 463,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Geospace Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 45,525 shares traded. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has risen 34.23% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL, FOR CAUSE, OF RICK WHEELER, CEO AND TOM MCENTIRE, CFO OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES; 23/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Fleets; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP AS OF FEB 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Geospace Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEOS); 03/04/2018 – IGNORE: LEMELSON LETTER TO GEOS WAS REPORTED IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES 2Q REV. $19.2M; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES’ BOARD TO IMMEDIATELY EXPLORE A SALE OF THE COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC-CALLED FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES, EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH INVESTMENT BANK; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Rev $19.2M; 07/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) on Behalf of its Shareholders

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (Prn) (IWD) by 4,678 shares to 11,790 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 10,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,016 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Riverhead Mgmt Llc invested in 0.11% or 87,750 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc stated it has 1.83M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 80,593 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Putnam Ltd Liability reported 0.45% stake. Parkside Fincl Savings Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 294 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.04% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Raymond James Services Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). D E Shaw And reported 505,850 shares stake. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 7,176 shares. King Street Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 13.90M shares or 21.23% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Com holds 896,754 shares. 192,253 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bank. Moody Bankshares Tru Division has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Comerica Bank holds 0.01% or 43,129 shares.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH) by 198,400 shares to 481,052 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) by 235,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX).

