Huntington National Bank Raised Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake; Eaton Vance Management Has Trimmed Kroger Co (KR) Stake

Huntington National Bank increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 2.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huntington National Bank acquired 7,455 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 0.58%. The Huntington National Bank holds 292,490 shares with $55.96 million value, up from 285,035 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $39.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $190.35. About 520,064 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW)

Eaton Vance Management decreased Kroger Co (KR) stake by 9.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management sold 48,786 shares as Kroger Co (KR)’s stock declined 12.95%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 453,434 shares with $11.15 million value, down from 502,220 last quarter. Kroger Co now has $17.72B valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 3.24M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Source denies report that Kroger, Target are discussing merger; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES GROWTH, EXCLUDING FUEL, TO RANGE FROM 1.5% TO 2.0% IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: CLICKLIST CUSTOMERS COME TO STORE MORE OFTEN; 23/03/2018 – Fast Company: Exclusive: as grocery wars rage, @Target And @Kroger mull a merger; 23/05/2018 – Kroger is buying meal kit company Home Chef; 23/03/2018 – Nareit: Sources: Kroger, Target in ongoing merger talks -; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS ITS 2018 TAX RATE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 22%; 09/04/2018 – Peatos™ Roars onto the Scene with Kroger; 17/05/2018 – Life On Earth, Inc. Begins Distribution into 7 Eleven Stores in the Mid-Atlantic Region and Increases Authorization for 117 of Kroger’s Retail Stores in its Upper Midwest Division; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan

Among 14 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 22 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. Raymond James maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Monday, March 18. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $210 target. Northland Capital maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Monday, March 18. Northland Capital has “Hold” rating and $140 target. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 18 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 18. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, March 18. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Huntington National Bank decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) stake by 13,852 shares to 266,016 valued at $34.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Worthington Inds (NYSE:WOR) stake by 16,845 shares and now owns 16,336 shares. Vanguard (Prn) (BND) was reduced too.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity. $107,437 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) was bought by SARGENT RONALD on Sunday, June 30.

Among 11 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Kroger had 22 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $25 target in Friday, June 21 report. Buckingham Research maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Friday, March 8. Buckingham Research has “Underperform” rating and $22 target. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained the shares of KR in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Pivotal Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $31 target in Monday, March 4 report. As per Wednesday, May 29, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $337.14M for 13.14 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Eaton Vance Management increased Dowdupont Inc stake by 285,222 shares to 4.33M valued at $230.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Match Group Inc stake by 6,391 shares and now owns 20,560 shares. Irhythm Technologies Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt owns 500,934 shares. 1.47 million were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Prudential Public Limited holds 0.05% or 601,986 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invests LP has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 137,373 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com holds 325,844 shares. Contrarius Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Llc holds 11,763 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 156,243 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 9,508 shares stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Axa holds 0.05% or 489,802 shares in its portfolio. 38,287 are held by Argent Trust. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt holds 0.42% or 26,100 shares.