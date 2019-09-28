Huntington National Bank Position in V F (VFC) Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined; Rgm Capital Has Raised Its Proofpoint (PFPT) Stake by $879,240 as Shares Rose

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 7,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 494,868 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.51 million, up from 487,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $123.96. About 594,311 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 8,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 142,945 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.49 million, down from 151,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 1.58 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 702,773 shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $47.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd owns 2,950 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.06% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Millrace Asset Gru accumulated 1.49% or 11,999 shares. Alphaone Investment Svcs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 600 shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% or 62,506 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 87,344 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 286,695 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Invesco Limited reported 0.01% stake. Glenmede Company Na stated it has 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Essex Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Com invested in 33,685 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 3,680 shares. Stanley owns 2,274 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance holds 0.03% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 119,701 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Johnson Grp owns 74 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Incorporated stated it has 26,359 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd accumulated 6,334 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Ltd has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0.08% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 606,088 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 156,419 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 6,219 were accumulated by Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv holds 0.05% or 9,043 shares in its portfolio. Lipe & Dalton owns 12,805 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Johnson Counsel Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Perkins Coie Trust has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Putnam Fl Invest Management accumulated 126,241 shares. Texas-based Cypress Asset Management Tx has invested 0.43% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 2,028 shares to 171,359 shares, valued at $28.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.63 million for 17.08 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

