Huntington National Bank Maintains Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE); First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Holder Mendon Capital Advisors Decreased Position as Market Value Declined

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 155,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The hedge fund held 638,880 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.27M, down from 794,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 10,893 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 12/03/2018 – First Bank Helps Make The Dreams Of Three North Carolina Residents Come True; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Raises Dividend to 10c Vs. 8c; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Increase

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 2,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 448,207 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.82M, up from 445,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $221.24. About 492,479 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust invested 0.33% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). De Burlo owns 0.05% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,200 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 64,763 shares. Bridges Invest Incorporated holds 11,331 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Parkside Fincl State Bank reported 0.25% stake. 34,336 are held by Edgestream Partners L P. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.88% or 31,764 shares in its portfolio. Fil stated it has 0.23% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Kentucky Retirement Fund owns 9,988 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 17,916 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 28,990 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Lc invested in 3,458 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Glenmede Company Na reported 288,191 shares stake. Asset owns 22,160 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (Prn) (VNQI) by 6,524 shares to 28,348 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,881 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (Prn) (TIP).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Math Shows IEFN Can Go To $27 – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is GameStop Corp. (GME) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FHN vs. FBNC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “First Bank president: What to expect now that Carolina Bank acquisition is final – Triad Business Journal” published on March 03, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold FBNC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 19.20 million shares or 0.05% more from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Assoc Limited invested in 0.03% or 725,860 shares. Altavista Wealth accumulated 0.3% or 25,485 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 173,181 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc reported 0.02% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). 1.15 million were accumulated by Macquarie Gru. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 6,064 shares. Victory Capital Incorporated holds 0% or 24,919 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 24,000 shares. 22,920 are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. Alberta Invest Mgmt reported 7,400 shares. Boston Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.05% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Us Retail Bank De stated it has 522 shares. 332,130 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,059 shares.