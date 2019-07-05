Huntington National Bank Lowered Its The Kroger Co (KR) Position; Macquarie Group LTD Has Lowered Its Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Position

Huntington National Bank decreased The Kroger Co (KR) stake by 11.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huntington National Bank sold 16,482 shares as The Kroger Co (KR)’s stock declined 12.95%. The Huntington National Bank holds 128,189 shares with $3.15M value, down from 144,671 last quarter. The Kroger Co now has $17.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 5.13 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners With U.K.’s Ocado (Video); 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 22%; 23/05/2018 – The great meal-kit shakeout continues as Kroger plans to buy Home Chef for at least $200 million; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Supermarket Fuel Centers and Its Turkey Hill Dairy Were Not Included in the Sale; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s E-Commerce Deal Seen as Warning Shot in Grocery Battle; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 08/03/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger’s sales beat, but forecast disappoints

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) stake by 6.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 137,116 shares as Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)’s stock rose 2.61%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 1.99M shares with $97.52 million value, down from 2.13M last quarter. Cheesecake Factory Inc now has $1.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.31. About 233,632 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 9.03% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 1%; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Rev $590.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAKE); 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Keith Carango President of Bakery Unit; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – Watch: DoorDash CEO Tony Xu and Cheesecake Factory President David Gordon talk through the complexity and logistics for DoorDash, especially in working with high-volume restaurants; 11/05/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Announces Senior Leadership Appointments; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue EPS of $4.50

Among 11 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Kroger had 22 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Pivotal Research maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by UBS. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 29. Pivotal Research maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Friday, June 21. Pivotal Research has “Hold” rating and $26 target. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Guggenheim. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 14. Oppenheimer maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Thursday, March 7. Oppenheimer has “Hold” rating and $28 target. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weik Capital accumulated 16,600 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 14.51M shares. Park Corp Oh holds 21,778 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tobam has 1.26 million shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling Incorporated reported 316 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Mngmt accumulated 0.76% or 620,986 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0.03% or 191,546 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) LP accumulated 15,000 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 103 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd holds 0% or 11,619 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co owns 506,904 shares. Hartford Mngmt Com has 0.09% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 1.74M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Huntington National Bank increased Spdr (Prn) (SCPB) stake by 348,521 shares to 646,327 valued at $19.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) stake by 13,718 shares and now owns 310,045 shares. Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) was raised too.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49 million for 12.83 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by SARGENT RONALD, worth $107,437 on Sunday, June 30.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $136,786 activity. CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L had bought 126 shares worth $5,853. PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE also bought $9,502 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares. 1,500 shares were bought by MINDEL LAURENCE B, worth $74,461. Ames Edie A also bought $46,970 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) on Monday, February 25.

Macquarie Group Ltd increased Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) stake by 61,148 shares to 115,000 valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) stake by 12,628 shares and now owns 328,839 shares. Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Cheesecake Factory had 15 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 2. Wedbush maintained the shares of CAKE in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of CAKE in report on Friday, June 28 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. Wedbush maintained the shares of CAKE in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by Raymond James.

