Huntington National Bank Lowered Ebay (EBAY) Holding by $389,055; Stock Rose; Kennedy Capital Management Trimmed Its Curtiss (CW) Position by $390,415

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 10,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 81,216 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 91,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 3.50M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Curtiss (CW) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 3,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 33,934 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85M, down from 37,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Curtiss for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119.95. About 147,777 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT TO UTILIZE $50M IN REPATRIATED FOREIGN CASH TO; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.41B-$2.45B; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT – THE ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE ACTIVITY WILL BE CONDUCTED CONCURRENTLY WITH CO’S ONGOING $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2018; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q EPS 98c; 07/03/2018 Chromatic Industries, LLC Announces License Agreement with Curtiss-Wright Flow Control Corporation; 03/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Completes Acquisition Of Dresser-Rand Government Business; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carriage Services Inc (NYSE:CSV) by 112,640 shares to 466,208 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 83,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv reported 16,347 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) or 650 shares. 79,964 are owned by American Century Inc. Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc Inc reported 79,071 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.02% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 69,573 shares. 483,648 were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Gideon Cap Advisors owns 4,443 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 194,897 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 3,748 were reported by Proshare Limited Liability Corporation. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 15,300 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh owns 132,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 307,082 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% or 181,199 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.62 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.05% or 6,761 shares. Da Davidson & reported 0.05% stake. Whittier Trust holds 0.01% or 10,067 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 2.13M shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 273,614 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0% or 978 shares. Andra Ap holds 173,100 shares. Nordea Investment Ab has 15.38 million shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation stated it has 1,060 shares. Us Savings Bank De owns 136,414 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based American Research And Company has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cleararc Cap Inc has 20,870 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Advisory Ser Ntwk Llc reported 6,751 shares. Nomura Asset Management owns 662,451 shares.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 10,933 shares to 131,391 shares, valued at $37.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 8,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).