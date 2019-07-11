Huntington National Bank Lifted Its Position in Eog Resources (EOG) as Stock Value Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Stake Held by Hendershot Investments Inc

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,199 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, up from 57,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.85. About 2.49 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 5,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 262,526 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.99M, up from 256,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 1.89 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com invested 0.51% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt reported 2,223 shares. Pictet Asset Management invested 0.26% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jennison Assoc Ltd Llc reported 2,734 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.52% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 21,675 shares. Bollard Group Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 29,772 shares. Wagner Bowman Management accumulated 36,198 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 684,040 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.3% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 19,877 shares. Swiss Bank stated it has 0.77% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jp Marvel Inv Advsr Limited Liability invested in 2,871 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Koshinski Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,311 shares. Mar Vista Investment Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.92% stake. Macroview Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 56 shares. 481,446 are held by Bristol John W Company.

