Huntington National Bank Lifted Its M/I Homes (MHO) Holding by $1.66 Million; Valuation Rose; Xylem (XYL) Stake Lifted by Cambridge Trust Company

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 6400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 181,779 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 8,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 193,927 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.33 million, up from 185,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $77.44. About 472,162 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) accumulated 0.02% or 498 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of accumulated 1,966 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 10 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 206,012 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 34,931 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 38,361 are owned by Boston Family Office Limited Liability. Howard Cap Mngmt owns 179,590 shares. 4,366 are held by Cleararc Capital. Park Oh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Starr Com invested in 1,947 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 2.42 million shares. Csat Advisory LP holds 285 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Scout owns 0.97% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 596,193 shares. 6,495 were reported by Ledyard Bankshares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 176,559 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 8,343 shares to 27,022 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,421 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Q Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 2.47% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Budros Ruhlin Roe holds 0.28% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 9,563 shares. 45,593 were reported by Arrowstreet Limited Partnership. 5 were accumulated by Tower Rech Ltd Liability Company (Trc). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability owns 243,289 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Public Sector Pension Board holds 25,028 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 333,847 shares or 0% of the stock. 19,273 were accumulated by Art Lc. James Inv Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 22,930 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Management Lc has 105,463 shares. American International Gru holds 0% or 20,507 shares. Mutual Of America Cap holds 787 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

