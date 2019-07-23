Huntington National Bank Lifted By $709,716 Its Valero Energy (VLO) Stake; Shorts at Conocophillips (COP) Lowered By 2.99%

Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) had a decrease of 2.99% in short interest. COP’s SI was 10.58 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.99% from 10.90M shares previously. With 5.46M avg volume, 2 days are for Conocophillips (NYSE:COP)’s short sellers to cover COP’s short positions. The SI to Conocophillips’s float is 0.93%. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 3.12M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS E&P INDUSTRY TRYING TO ATTRACT VALUE INVESTORS; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB

Huntington National Bank increased Valero Energy Corp (VLO) stake by 1.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huntington National Bank acquired 8,449 shares as Valero Energy Corp (VLO)'s stock declined 0.11%. The Huntington National Bank holds 552,018 shares with $46.83 million value, up from 543,569 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp now has $35.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 2.26 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500.

Huntington National Bank decreased Pnc Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) stake by 11,975 shares to 172,215 valued at $21.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 19,858 shares and now owns 499,706 shares. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy has $110 highest and $9200 lowest target. $100.40’s average target is 19.03% above currents $84.35 stock price. Valero Energy had 11 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 25 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, June 6. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. JP Morgan upgraded Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) rating on Tuesday, May 14. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $10500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of VLO in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 96,268 shares. 173,742 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Security National Tru invested in 0.02% or 900 shares. Kwmg Limited holds 1.07% or 51,070 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Advsr Ltd has invested 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Beech Hill Advsrs Inc accumulated 43,916 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 9,470 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank invested in 8,495 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Century Cos invested in 0.01% or 165,065 shares. Adirondack Trust Communications reported 465 shares stake. Burney owns 0.84% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 158,975 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 63,876 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,743 shares. 2,600 are held by Brave Asset Management Incorporated. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance, Ohio-based fund reported 44,133 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity. Waters Stephen M also bought $42,485 worth of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) shares.

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 16 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. Societe Generale maintained the shares of COP in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, February 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, June 26.