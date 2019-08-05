Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT); Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 2,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 149,979 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.02M, up from 147,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $361.91. About 836,256 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 04/04/2018 – Viewing Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile defense system is one of the key highlights of the young prince’s tour; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lockheed Martin on March 20 for “Q-switched oscillator seed-source for MOPA laser; 22/05/2018 – ISRAEL FIRST COUNTRY TO CARRY OUT ATTACKS WITH U.S.-BUILT F-35 STEALTH FIGHTER – ISRAELI AIR FORCE; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Soto: Rep. Soto Congratulates Lockheed Martin Corp. on $3.5 billion Army Contract; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS IIIF Program; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 11/04/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 30.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 164,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 382,542 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.07M, down from 546,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.44 million shares traded or 27.19% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 875,000 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $10.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 102,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.07 million activity. Evans Michele A had sold 7,690 shares worth $2.30 million. GORDON ILENE S also bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Monday, February 25.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,499 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $38.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 26,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,807 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.