Huntington National Bank Increased Prologis (PLD) Position; Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)’s Sentiment Is 1.73

Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.85, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 57 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 33 cut down and sold holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 10.62 million shares, down from 10.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Peoples Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 28 Increased: 41 New Position: 16.

Huntington National Bank increased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 9.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huntington National Bank acquired 28,543 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Huntington National Bank holds 315,492 shares with $22.70M value, up from 286,949 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $49.80B valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $78.64. About 2.63 million shares traded or 21.29% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD)

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis has $7900 highest and $72 lowest target. $76’s average target is -3.36% below currents $78.64 stock price. Prologis had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $72 target.

Huntington National Bank decreased Enterprise Products Prtns Lp (NYSE:EPD) stake by 59,845 shares to 74,051 valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) stake by 3,735 shares and now owns 45,682 shares. Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waratah Advisors invested in 76,652 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 2,869 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 25,852 shares or 0.04% of the stock. American National Registered Advisor Inc holds 0.42% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 10,410 shares. Cullinan Associates Inc has 0.12% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 21,840 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 205,110 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 132,107 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 9,300 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Anchor Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 3,934 shares. Fiduciary reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Rampart Inv Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 82,707 shares. Klingenstein Fields Com Ltd invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Fayez Sarofim & holds 0.01% or 36,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Shelton Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 239 shares.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding firm for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products. The company has market cap of $632.59 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and direct and indirect consumer loans. It has a 12 P/E ratio. It also offers overdraft protection services; debit and automated teller machine cards; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashierÂ’s checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services.

The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $30.63. About 53,940 shares traded or 23.05% up from the average. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) has declined 12.10% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase to Qtrly Div; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO); 28/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With ASB Financial Corp; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.87 million for 10.64 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 3.64% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. for 294,173 shares. Pl Capital Advisors Llc owns 165,777 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.62% invested in the company for 269,294 shares. The California-based Private Management Group Inc has invested 0.51% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 188,755 shares.

