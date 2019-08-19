Huntington National Bank Increased Its Holding in Digital Realty (DLR) by $606,520 as Stock Value Declined; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Value Rose, Capstone Financial Advisors Has Raised Its Holding

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $218.87. About 1.92 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Digital Realty (DLR) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 5,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 59,182 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 54,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Digital Realty for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 373,271 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Digital Realty Trust: This 5.85% Preferred Stock IPO Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on March 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Digital Realty Trust, 5.850% Cum Red Pfd Series K declares $0.3656 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Digital Realty steady with in-line Q2 report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com owns 1.79M shares. Gulf Int National Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.1% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). New Jersey-based Honeywell Int Inc has invested 3.08% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Private Ocean Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 346 shares. First Finance Bank & Trust accumulated 0.58% or 31,437 shares. Monetary Mgmt accumulated 1,650 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs reported 70 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs Inc reported 1.86% stake. Pnc Fin Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 17,200 shares. Telemus Limited Co holds 0.13% or 14,922 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Ltd Partnership reported 31,235 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Delta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 2,525 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 488,986 shares.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 5,959 shares to 62,935 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Tr/J (Prn) (AMLP) by 137,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,657 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (Prn) (IYK).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Tr (TLTD) by 142,239 shares to 28,586 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 91,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,564 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.