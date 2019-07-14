Huntington National Bank Increased Its Danaher (DHR) Stake; Tiedemann Wealth Management Increased Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $904,012; Stock Price Rose

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 3,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,355 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, up from 72,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 4.28M shares traded or 79.92% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR)

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 4,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,075 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93M, up from 98,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.57M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (Prn) (HYG) by 4,470 shares to 57,562 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (Prn) (AGG) by 30,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,857 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Prtns Lp (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric: Danaher Really Is The Mullet – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is British American Tobacco plc (BTI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx holds 23,880 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh stated it has 168,618 shares or 4.23% of all its holdings. Natl Inv Service Wi reported 24,130 shares. Nottingham Advisors has 3,000 shares. Lakeview Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 3,414 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. First Mercantile reported 0.75% stake. Pnc Fincl Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 916,053 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.25% or 210,461 shares. Front Barnett Limited Liability Company reported 1.21% stake. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 51,800 shares. Capital Sarl accumulated 1.18% or 71,300 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Tru holds 0.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 988 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 1.76% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 25,266 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.04% or 3,670 shares in its portfolio. 12,174 were accumulated by Mitchell Capital Mgmt Communications.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,427 shares to 4,531 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 9,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,033 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Lc holds 0% or 1,954 shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson And Co has 0.33% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Credit Suisse Ag holds 783,590 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.36% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 5,600 are held by Spirit Of America Management. Clark Cap Management Gp holds 0.66% or 143,484 shares in its portfolio. Moody National Bank Tru Division reported 39,389 shares stake. Harbour Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.92% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability invested in 23,605 shares. Thomasville Financial Bank has invested 0.25% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Laurion Capital LP invested in 0.03% or 10,719 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com owns 204,866 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 568,668 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Wealthquest Corporation owns 1,260 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Palisade Capital Mngmt Nj holds 0.24% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 38,880 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About NextEra Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Pay – Yahoo Sports” on January 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Energy Storage Will Be Big Business Soon – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Solar Energy Has Record Start to 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is British American Tobacco plc (BTI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.