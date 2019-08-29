Huntington National Bank Increased Dish Network (DISH) Holding by $323,702; Sandy Spring Bank Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Boosted by $521,806 as Valuation Declined

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 3,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 128,957 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.03 million, up from 125,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.02M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 2202.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 10,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,916 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, up from 474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $33.73. About 2.36 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) by 32,005 shares to 375,853 shares, valued at $15.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 2,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,228 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Strategic Value Investing: Free Cash Flow Models – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broderick Brian C has invested 3.47% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Beach Investment Management Ltd Com has 4.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 17,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 4.92M shares. Sonata Capital Group invested 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wealth Architects Lc holds 4,108 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Utd Fire Incorporated stated it has 1.98% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership holds 31,661 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank invested in 0.85% or 18,099 shares. Moreover, Burke Herbert National Bank Tru Co has 5.39% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited reported 45,650 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Mgmt Lp holds 55,312 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.76% or 23.90M shares in its portfolio. 49,685 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Reilly Finance Advisors Limited Liability holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 100,337 shares. Randolph Inc has 150,619 shares.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 43,032 shares to 473,292 shares, valued at $22.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,052 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dish Network (DISH) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli Comments on DISH Network Corp – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is DISH Network (DISH) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.