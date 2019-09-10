Huntington National Bank Holds Stake in Expedia (EXPE); Valmont Industries (VMI) Holding Held by Qv Investors Inc

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Valmont Industries (VMI) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 41,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 137,779 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93 million, up from 96,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Valmont Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $141.65. About 30,493 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Expedia Inc (EXPE) by 39.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 3,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 11,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 8,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Expedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $129.89. About 839,796 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 21,037 shares to 48,358 shares, valued at $20.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 21,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,161 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (Prn) (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Management Communication Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,308 shares. Cibc World Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 15,483 shares. Twin Capital Management holds 0.11% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 18,750 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.03% or 32,441 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Lc invested in 0.04% or 4,362 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Riggs Asset Managment Com has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Citadel Advsr Limited Com holds 0.01% or 211,919 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 4,832 shares. Farmers & Merchants Inc invested in 0% or 53 shares. Eqis reported 9,230 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Partnership owns 148,190 shares. American Natl Ins Tx reported 35,460 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn reported 514,602 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 68,278 shares to 808,289 shares, valued at $39.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 26,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,709 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

