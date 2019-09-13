Huntington National Bank Holding in Chevron (CVX) Has Increased as Market Valuation Rose; V3 Capital Management LP Increased Its Stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) as Valuation Rose

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 7,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 396,680 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.36 million, up from 389,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $121.71. About 297,001 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.48 million, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.34. About 37,552 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 53,737 shares. Ipswich Inv Co has invested 2% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Co reported 80,420 shares. Capital accumulated 0.28% or 7.10 million shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has invested 2.53% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 100,197 shares. Mondrian Partners Limited has 209 shares. Df Dent & Communications Inc holds 0.02% or 9,849 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.86% stake. Miles Cap Incorporated invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). West Oak Capital Limited reported 21,055 shares. Bbr Ltd Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 8,967 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd holds 1.79M shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Clear Street Markets Ltd Co has invested 0.45% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 5,985 shares to 30,811 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco (Prn) by 222,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,806 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (Prn) (SDY).