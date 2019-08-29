Huntington National Bank Has Upped Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $950,718 as Stock Value Rose; Fayerweather Charles Holds Stake in Disney (DIS)

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $138.13. About 2.61 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 4,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 445,842 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.19M, up from 440,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $219.89. About 708,994 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tirschwell & Loewy Incorporated invested in 28,832 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Co reported 45,367 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Capital Inv Counsel, North Carolina-based fund reported 33,261 shares. 162,926 were reported by Allstate Corporation. Fruth Invest Mngmt holds 1.16% or 24,972 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Capital Advisors Limited Partnership reported 5,467 shares. Texas-based Oxbow Advisors has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zuckerman Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,409 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd stated it has 1.58 million shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Hills Commercial Bank And, a Iowa-based fund reported 42,008 shares. Provise Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 19,860 shares. Arizona-based Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Grimes Communication holds 0.7% or 80,971 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Bank & Trust & Commerce holds 1.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 113,824 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc reported 1.19 million shares stake.

