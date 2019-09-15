Huntington National Bank Has Trimmed Its T (TMUS) Holding as Share Value Rose; As Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Valuation Rose, Winfield Associates Boosted by $450,300 Its Stake

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 7,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 148,446 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01M, down from 155,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 1.74M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 23/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 30 Bps; 07/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at Conference May 14; 17/05/2018 – SoftBank Chairman Risks U.S. Security Shackles in T-Mobile Deal; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to FCC to settle rural call violations probe; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Pct After Sources Say Sprint In New Talks To Merge With T Mobile; 27/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: T-Mobile and Sprint are finalizing merger terms; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 28/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO LEGERE IS SAID TO BE CHIEF OF COMBINED CO: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 10/04/2018 – Will Meade: #UnusualOptionsActivity predicted this! Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 23,780 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 18,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 12.42M shares traded or 354.55% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $192.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,122 shares to 7,615 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Management Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 22,566 shares. Whittier, a California-based fund reported 52,302 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs holds 0.06% or 2,556 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 152,690 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 53,970 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.22% or 172,212 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd holds 0.25% or 53,327 shares. Leuthold Grp Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 4,316 shares. Artisan Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 14.95M shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp accumulated 0.98% or 32,015 shares. Dynamic Cap Management Limited reported 3,101 shares stake. Conning reported 0.03% stake. Kepos Capital Lp, New York-based fund reported 31,203 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.35% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hallmark Management Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 249,435 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91M for 20.05 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

