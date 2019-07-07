Huntington National Bank Has Trimmed Home Depot (HD) Stake by $2.01 Million; Mechanics Bank Trust Department Maintains Position in American Tower New (AMT)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 10,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,614 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.94 million, down from 354,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 70.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,610 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, up from 2,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.38M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Macerich Mousetrap – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly Capital Management: The Bottom Is In – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces Second Quarter Dividends on Common Stock, 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and 7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NYSE: WSR Investor Notice: June 17th Deadline in Lawsuit against Whitestone REIT announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On TIER REIT, Inc. (TIER) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 2,373 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 18,487 shares. Prtnrs Holding Ag holds 144,060 shares or 3.89% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 127,322 are held by Haverford Trust. Kings Point Cap Mgmt accumulated 2.47% or 63,021 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Growth Mngmt LP stated it has 3.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Regentatlantic Capital accumulated 0.02% or 1,120 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Co reported 204,922 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Cambridge Co accumulated 115,200 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co accumulated 295 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mount Lucas Limited Partnership accumulated 11,179 shares or 0.36% of the stock. 230 are owned by Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd. Perkins Coie Tru accumulated 13,336 shares or 1.22% of the stock.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. The insider Lara Gustavo sold $526,760. 51,203 shares were sold by Bartlett Thomas A, worth $8.45M.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr (Prn) (SCPB) by 348,521 shares to 646,327 shares, valued at $19.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 22,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “4 Stocks to Buy That Were Hurt by the Worst Spring Weather in 20 Years – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Home Depot – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.11 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.