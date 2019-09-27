Huntington National Bank Has Raised Its Holding in Parker Hannifin (PH) by $341,700 as Market Valuation Declined; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Lowered Position

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 91.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 9,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 925 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109,000, down from 10,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $92. About 2.68M shares traded or 57.87% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 2,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 161,272 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.42M, up from 159,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $180.46. About 725,290 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PH); 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) Earnings Grow Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), A Stock That Climbed 57% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.54% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Chevy Chase Trust has 107,154 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc owns 8,827 shares. Principal Inc invested in 814,680 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 538,574 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 56 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 29,207 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Management Grp Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 5,400 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 18,414 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 316,864 shares. Us Bankshares De owns 0.03% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 63,090 shares. Benin Corp invested in 0.14% or 1,860 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 3,392 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt owns 325 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $475,174 activity.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 42,072 shares to 86,117 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (Prn) (EFV) by 7,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,147 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 235,662 shares to 240,662 shares, valued at $260.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 769,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (NYSE:CMG).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Exact Sciences Is Near an All-Time High: Here’s Why It Could Go Even Higher – The Motley Fool” on April 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EXACT Sciences Enters Oversold Territory (EXAS) – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2018. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Piper likes Edwards Lifesciences in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grimes accumulated 1,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cap Fund Management Sa holds 67,768 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Hm Payson has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Frontier Cap Mngmt Limited owns 868,456 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Sectoral Asset Management holds 38,400 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 45,260 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Marsico Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Advisory Rech stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Jpmorgan Chase owns 5.30M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Riverpark Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 100,996 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 258 shares. Associated Banc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.24% or 661,500 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).