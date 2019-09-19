Huntington National Bank Has Raised Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $485,849; Salem Investment Counselors Lowered Its Walmart (WMT) Holding by $1.53 Million

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 534,826 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.75M, up from 529,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.34. About 4.57 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 13,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 142,807 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.78M, down from 156,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $333.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $117.16. About 3.77 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion:; 14/03/2018 – Walmart is expanding its online grocery delivery service from six U.S. metro areas to more than 100 in total by the end of the year, making it available to more than 40% of the U.S. population; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Will Receive GBP2.98B in Cash; 17/04/2018 – Walmart to roll out redesigned website next month; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES; 02/04/2018 – Funtleyder Says Walmart-Humana Deal a ‘Little Odd’ (Video); 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 35,096 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $30.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.12 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 23,524 shares to 93,388 shares, valued at $15.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,637 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

