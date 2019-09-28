Huntington National Bank Has Raised Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake; Boingo Wireless (WIFI)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 74 funds opened new and increased positions, while 56 sold and reduced equity positions in Boingo Wireless Inc. The funds in our database now have: 40.93 million shares, down from 57.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Boingo Wireless Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 33 Increased: 51 New Position: 23.

Huntington National Bank increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 2.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Huntington National Bank acquired 5,381 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Huntington National Bank holds 250,830 shares with $19.40M value, up from 245,449 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $65.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.30 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity. 21,400 shares were bought by SZYMANCZYK MICHAEL E, worth $1.69 million.

Among 2 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dominion Energy has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -1.84% below currents $80.99 stock price. Dominion Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 12. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr reported 2,386 shares. Addison Company has 0.18% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Etrade Cap Limited Co stated it has 44,183 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 523,775 shares. Eastern Bancshares stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Howe Rusling Inc holds 2,438 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 16,568 were reported by Hilltop Inc. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa invested in 5,024 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation reported 8,706 shares stake. Fukoku Mutual Life stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 94,305 are held by Art Advsrs Lc. Snow Management LP invested in 3,702 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Invs invested 0.71% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Huntington National Bank decreased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 15,083 shares to 1.74M valued at $194.06 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares (Prn) (TIP) stake by 50,030 shares and now owns 193,445 shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Director of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), Michael Szymanczyk, Just Bought 4805% More Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 118% – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Pay A 1.3% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DUK or D: Which Utility Stock is Better Placed Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 331,974 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Next Generation Product Line from Icotera Delivering Wi-Fi 6 is Powered by Chipsets from ON Semiconductor’s Quantenna Connectivity Solutions Division – nasdaq.com” published on September 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Boingo’s Airport Partners Speed to the Top in New Airport Wi-Fi Ranking – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 167% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Shaw Provides Dividend Rate Notice for Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Class 2 Preferred Shares, Series B – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

1492 Capital Management Llc holds 3.3% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. for 196,134 shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 962,663 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Falcon Point Capital Llc has 1.69% invested in the company for 174,670 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 1.51% in the stock. Awm Investment Company Inc., a New York-based fund reported 381,246 shares.

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. The company has market cap of $486.98 million. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems , Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and military bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans.

Analysts await Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share.