Huntington National Bank Has Lifted Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position by $330,564; Stock Price Declined; Seidman Lawrence B Maintains Stake in Banc Of California (BANC)

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 58,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 530,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41 million, up from 471,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $747.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 398,318 shares traded or 11.95% up from the average. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – 2 Undisclosed $BANC Money laundering issues? Docs suggest they retained AML remediation expert Dominion Advisory to communicate with investigators; 29/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Key Additions to Commercial Deposit and Treasury Management Team; 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 2,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 171,359 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.07M, up from 169,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $166.75. About 997,805 shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crossvault Ltd Liability reported 33,118 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Peoples Svcs reported 50 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 6,327 shares. Alphamark Advsr Lc owns 722 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.01 million shares. First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Syntal Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Bridgewater Ltd Partnership reported 81,110 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 15,479 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.14% or 16,200 shares in its portfolio. 7,898 are owned by Homrich Berg. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 0.31% stake. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Putnam Investments Lc owns 0.04% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 114,406 shares.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Rockwell Automation Slumped 17.6% in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell Automation Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (Prn) (SDY) by 16,501 shares to 291,238 shares, valued at $29.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 8,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,945 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).