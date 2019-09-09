Huntington National Bank Has Increased Its Parker Hannifin (PH) Stake; Centre Asset Management Raised Its Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Position

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 3,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 159,262 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.33M, up from 156,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $176.01. About 415,556 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 28,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 106,960 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, up from 78,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $44.16. About 867,433 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Group Ltd Liability accumulated 32 shares. Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 5,457 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 4,073 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 0.23% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 2.54 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% or 160,434 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund has invested 0.32% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Jane Street Grp Ltd has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 98,810 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Federated Pa reported 146,827 shares. 7,880 were reported by Vr Advisory Ser Limited. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 1,556 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Board reported 8,447 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Lc accumulated 18,360 shares. 4,374 were accumulated by Atria Limited Liability Company. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 4,523 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.02% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Oppenheimer And Incorporated holds 20,424 shares. James Invest Research Incorporated accumulated 3,905 shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 1,322 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 9.49M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Peddock Advisors Limited Co invested 0.26% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Conning has 8,597 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd reported 0.27% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Moreover, Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 5,386 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Com has 1.71M shares. Mathes accumulated 9,802 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 230,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk has 0.06% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 48,003 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 6,278 shares.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $475,174 activity.

