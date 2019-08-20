Huntington National Bank Has Increased Holding in Digital Realty (DLR) as Stock Declined; Holder Cognios Capital Lifted Ralph Lauren Class A (RL) Stake

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Digital Realty (DLR) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 5,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 59,182 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 54,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Digital Realty for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $124.18. About 158,706 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp Class A (RL) by 33.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 6,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The institutional investor held 27,372 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 20,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $86.66. About 414,617 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 22/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – APPOINTMENTS WILL BRING NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON COMPANY’S BOARD TO 13; 06/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Vintage Retrospective Comes to Manhattan Vintage Show; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY IS EXPECTED TO HAVE MINIMAL IMPACT ON REVENUE GROWTH IN FISCAL 2019; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FISCAL 2019 TO BE UP SLIGHTLY IN CONSTANT CURRENCY DRIVEN BY GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – ASIA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $257 MILLION, UP 11% ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 18/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $125; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren tops estimates as margins improve; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reports quarterly profit; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees 1Q Rev to Be Flat to Down Slightly in Constant Currency

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $46.65 million activity.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:CMS) by 41,189 shares to 3,646 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,275 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ralph Lauren: Back To The Old Days – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mitigating The Impact Of Cargo Loss And Damage With Logistics Orchestrationâ„¢ – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Ralph Lauren, Urban Outfitters, and Gap Are Trading Higher Tuesday – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman: 2 Retail Stocks to Sell Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers has invested 0.12% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Moreover, Zuckerman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has 2.11% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 68,930 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 34,059 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 73,748 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Svcs Automobile Association reported 82,597 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 576,542 were reported by Invesco Limited. Vanguard Gp reported 6.47M shares stake. 833 were reported by Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn holds 395,974 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.04% or 13,658 shares. 16,939 are owned by Aperio Group Limited Liability Com. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Gulf State Bank (Uk) holds 0.03% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) or 12,543 shares.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 7,213 shares to 292,414 shares, valued at $30.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (Prn) (HYG) by 4,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,562 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Digital Realty Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend For Common And Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Cognizant, Digital Realty, Murphy Oil, RealReal, Snap, Sproutâ€™s, Twitter and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Realty Trust 5.250% PFD SER J declares $0.3281 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.