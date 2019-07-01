Huntington National Bank Has Increased Eog Resources (EOG) Position by $534,565 as Stock Price Declined; Conestoga Capital Advisors Cut Wageworks (WAGE) Holding by $11.45 Million as Stock Value Rose

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 5,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 262,526 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.99 million, up from 256,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $92.83. About 1.08 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc (WAGE) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 309,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.84M, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 518,797 shares traded. WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has risen 13.40% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Restatement Process Includes Review of Company’s Accounting Policies, Processes — Filing; 19/03/2018 – WageWorks Provides Update on Form 10-K Filing; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC – JOE JACKSON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS SAYS COLM CALLAN WILL RESIGN AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – WAGE INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against WageWorks, Inc; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS INC SAYS COLM CALLAN WILL RESIGN AS CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors to Restatement Announcement and CEO Resignation and Reminds Investors of the May 8, 20; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Statements Aren’t Comprehensive Statement of Company’s Financial Results for This Period — Filing; 05/04/2018 – WageWorks Appoints New CEO, Says 2016 Profits And Sales Will Drop — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado holds 0.15% or 168,826 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Parkside National Bank & Trust And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 432 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Company reported 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Suntrust Banks reported 191,865 shares. Tributary Capital Limited accumulated 4,520 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 40,639 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitchell Capital reported 15,457 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Greenleaf Tru invested in 16,432 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) stated it has 449 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Trust Company Of Vermont has 5,054 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma reported 9.53 million shares.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree (Prn) (DEM) by 9,908 shares to 209,019 shares, valued at $9.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Public Limited Company by 9,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,416 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (Prn) (VT).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $235,851 activity.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “6 Reasons EOG Resources Believes It’s One of the Best Oil Stocks Around – The Motley Fool” on June 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paul Tudor Jones Says Gold Is His Favorite Trade In The Next 1-2 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) to report earnings on March, 16. WAGE’s profit will be $12.76M for 39.52 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart tackles minimum wage issue – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “WageWorks Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “HealthEquity Is Buying WageWorks In A $2B Deal – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AvalonBay: Solid Growth Outlook But Shares Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 20,782 shares to 3.45 million shares, valued at $125.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 15,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).