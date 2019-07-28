Huntington National Bank Has Increased Amerisource Bergen (ABC) Position By $1.07 Million; Cgi (GIB) Shorts Raised By 23.52%

Cgi Inc (NYSE:GIB) had an increase of 23.52% in short interest. GIB’s SI was 1.47 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 23.52% from 1.19M shares previously. With 211,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Cgi Inc (NYSE:GIB)’s short sellers to cover GIB’s short positions. The SI to Cgi Inc’s float is 0.73%. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $80.3. About 121,988 shares traded. CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) has risen 19.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical GIB News: 16/05/2018 – CGI BUYS IT CONSULTING FIRM FACILITé INFORMATIQUE TO; 30/04/2018 – CGI Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CGI GROUP INC – CO AND LUFTHANSA GROUP HAVE ENTERED INTO A FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR DELIVERY OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND DIGITALIZATION SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – CGI Acquires IT Consulting Firm Facilite Informatique; 09/03/2018 CGI receives Value Creation Award at 2018 Canadian Dealmakers Award Gala; 02/05/2018 – CGI Group 2Q EPS C$0.94; 16/05/2018 – CGI acquires IT consulting firm Facilité lnformatique to strengthen its Canadian market leadership position; 02/05/2018 – CGI GROUP 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.04, EST. C$1.03; 08/05/2018 – CGI TO BUY BACK 3.63M OF SHRS HELD BY CAISSE DE DEPOT; 16/05/2018 – CGI acquires IT consulting firm Facilité Informatique to strengthen its Canadian market leadership position

Huntington National Bank increased Amerisource Bergen Corp (ABC) stake by 323.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huntington National Bank acquired 13,499 shares as Amerisource Bergen Corp (ABC)’s stock declined 9.89%. The Huntington National Bank holds 17,668 shares with $1.41M value, up from 4,169 last quarter. Amerisource Bergen Corp now has $18.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.12. About 722,584 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmerisourceBergen: Buy The Stock And Forget It – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Knight Transportation, Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Battle On Making Dynamex “ABC” Into Law Now Moves Into The California Senate – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Huntington National Bank decreased Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) stake by 3,283 shares to 258,528 valued at $45.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard (Prn) (VNQ) stake by 25,407 shares and now owns 150,276 shares. Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $88’s average target is 2.18% above currents $86.12 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 10 to “Underperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, June 3.

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $22.07 billion. It offers agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; business-to-business and customer activities support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. It has a 27.05 P/E ratio. The firm also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning , and geospatial solutions.