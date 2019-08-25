Huntington National Bank Has Decreased Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake; Advisors Asset Management Cut By $361,282 Its Aecom (ACM) Holding

Huntington National Bank decreased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 9.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huntington National Bank sold 14,783 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Huntington National Bank holds 133,357 shares with $3.68M value, down from 148,140 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $246.39B valuation. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29M shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BofA Sees $800 Million Pretax Charge on Plan to Redeem TruPS; 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML – sources [16:27 GMT13 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BofA Executive Malik Seeks $100 Million in Defamation Claim; 17/04/2018 – MalaysianReserve: BofA’s cost-cutting drive pushes 1Q profit to record; 10/05/2018 – Theravance Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Bank of America finance gunmaker despite its pledge

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased Aecom (ACM) stake by 19.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 12,458 shares as Aecom (ACM)’s stock rose 7.41%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 50,453 shares with $1.50M value, down from 62,911 last quarter. Aecom now has $5.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.4. About 1.20 million shares traded or 19.07% up from the average. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – ACM TO SELL & EXIT SOME NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPS; 22/03/2018 – MASS EQUITIES & AECOM PARTNER ON MAJOR DENVER DEVELOPMENT; 03/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AECOM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.50 TO $2.90, EST. $2.71; 03/04/2018 – Schindler Elevator Rising with Construction of Tallest Midtown Manhattan Office Tower: One Vanderbilt; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aecom’s Ba2 Cfr; Assigns Ba1 Rating To Term Loan A; 15/03/2018 – AECOM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, INCREASING CAPACITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $1.35 BLN AND EXTENDING ITS TERM UNTIL MARCH 13, 2023 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ACM REDUCING ADJUSTED EBITDA1 GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) stake by 15,471 shares to 42,731 valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (NYSE:EL) stake by 4,728 shares and now owns 17,016 shares. Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Plc has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). 4.79M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. 74,799 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Fin Architects Inc invested in 2,773 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 0.06% or 45,952 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Inc Ltd holds 0.01% or 201,648 shares. Washington Trust Company reported 514,716 shares. Bokf Na reported 27,214 shares. Snow Management LP holds 1.86% or 992,422 shares in its portfolio. Parametrica Mngmt Limited accumulated 8,126 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 107,647 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And has 665,261 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Co owns 545,893 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 23,700 are held by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Scotia Cap invested in 0.01% or 20,139 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset has 1.23% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 27.92M shares. Coastline Tru owns 96,408 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited accumulated 178,313 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Seizert Cap Limited Liability accumulated 1.81M shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 16.60M shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. The New York-based Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Mngmt LP has invested 0.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Virtu Finance Lc holds 44,540 shares. Lafayette Invests invested in 0.68% or 66,651 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.9% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 0.16% or 32,741 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp has 58,831 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Inc holds 8,019 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus owns 1.39 million shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Pictet Savings Bank & Tru Ltd holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 39,609 shares. Moreover, Crestwood Advsr Gp Lc has 1.91% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 964,338 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Huntington National Bank increased Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) stake by 3,777 shares to 76,355 valued at $10.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Prn) (SPY) stake by 342,467 shares and now owns 343,277 shares. Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 31.85% above currents $26.47 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was upgraded by Wood. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 18. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29.5000 target in Tuesday, July 9 report.