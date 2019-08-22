Huntington National Bank Has Cut Its Kla (KLAC) Holding by $342,482; Stock Value Rose; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Value Rose, Willingdon Wealth Management Increased Holding by $497,829

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 2,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 44,997 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 47,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $141.9. About 836,245 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kla-Tencor’s Baa2 Rating Following Credit Positive Acquisition Of Orbotech Ltd; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 1565.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 3,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 3,331 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $532,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $169.69. About 1.17M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,591 shares to 17 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 131,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,887 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisource Bergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 13,499 shares to 17,668 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (Prn) (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings.

